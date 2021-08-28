Beach Park man suspected of murder held without bond

A Beach Park man facing murder charges for shooting to death one man and seriously wounding another is being held without bail at the Lake County jail, authorities said.

Juan Carlos Garibay, 42, is accused of shooting the two men at about 6:15 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 1400 block of Lorraine Place in Waukegan.

Lake County assistant state's attorney Jason Humke successfully argued during a hearing Saturday morning that Garibay posed an "ongoing danger."

Lake County Judge Michael Betar granted Humke's motion to hold Garibay without bond.

Humke said both shooting victims were in the garage of the Waukegan home when Garibay approached and opened fire on them, according to a Lake County state's attorney's office news release.

Witnesses told authorities Garibay arrived at the home wearing a mask and carrying a gun. After shooting one man in the back and the other in the head, Garibay fled in a car, the release said.

Authorities said the man shot in the back died while the second man was wounded seriously. An investigation is ongoing.

Waukegan police obtained Garibay's cellphone and were able to place him in the area of the shootings.

Garibay is out on parole for a 2003 conviction of second-degree murder, for which he was sentenced to serve 15 years, the release said.

A preliminary hearing for Garibay is set for 1 p.m. Sept. 14.