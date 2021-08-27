 

Rolling Meadows exploring settlement with fired city manager as search continues for replacement

Rolling Meadows has received "several" resumes from those who want to be the next city manager, while at the same time attorneys for the city and the manager aldermen fired last month explore a possible settlement of a federal lawsuit.

The three-member city manager hiring committee is next expected to meet behind closed doors at 3:30 p.m. today -- the panel's second meeting.

 

"We do have several that are of really good quality," Alderman Jon Bisesi, one of the committee members, reported at a city council meeting this week. "We continue to take applications and the process is moving along fairly well."

The committee, which also includes Alderman Lara Sanoica and is chaired by Mayor Joe Gallo, was formed by the council earlier this month to facilitate the recruitment process. That includes the review of resumes, preliminary interviews and meetings, narrowing down qualified candidates and determining finalists to be presented to the full council.

Council members also have been meeting in closed session recently to discuss pending litigation, which may include former City Manager Barry Krumstok's suit alleging employment retaliation and discrimination. It was filed July 12 -- a day before the council voted 5-2 to terminate Krumstok, and days after Gallo placed him on administrative leave and asked him to resign.

During a recent hearing before Judge Jeffrey Gilbert, attorneys for the city and Krumstok said they are willing to explore settlement, according to the court reporter's docket entry.

Both sides are set to have a conference to discuss possible terms on Sept. 22. Krumstok's attorney has a deadline today to submit a formal letter to the city and judge that includes an outline of the damages Krumstok is seeking. The city's response is due Sept. 13.

Krumstok, city manager since 2010, had seven months left on his $195,794-a-year contract when he was fired. In the suit, Krumstok alleges the firing stemmed from a personal vendetta dating back to 2019, but Gallo has denied the accusations, calling them "meritless."

The city council next meets in closed session to discuss pending litigation during a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

