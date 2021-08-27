'Lake Michigan Jane Doe' could be missing 19-year old Chicago woman; death investigated as homicide

Authorities say a pregnant woman whose body was recovered from Lake Michigan on Aug. 15 likely is a 19-year-old from Chicago, and that her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Dozens of tips regarding the possible identity of "Lake Michigan Jane Doe" led to a Chicago resident, according to Lake County Sheriff's Lt. Christopher Covelli.

The Lake County coroner's office is using dental records to confirm the woman's identity but are confident of a match, Covelli said in a statement. Public identification is being withheld pending official confirmation.

An autopsy revealed the woman had several "sharp force" injuries on her body, Covelli said, and the death is being investigated as a homicide. An official cause of death is pending.

Police sought public assistance in identifying the woman, who was described on Aug. 20 as being six to seven months pregnant. A fisherman spotted the woman's body floating in the water about three miles southeast of Waukegan Harbor. She was thought to have been in the water from seven to 12 days.

At the time, authorities said she may have entered the water anywhere from the northern Indiana shorelines to the northern Illinois shoreline.

Anyone with information about the victim or her disappearance and death should call Lake County sheriff's detectives at (847) 377-4000.

About 90 minutes after Jane Doe's body was found Aug. 15, a second body was discovered in Lake Michigan three miles east of the Lake Forest shoreline. That person was identified as Martin Mendoza, 49, of Waukesha, Wisconsin. Covelli said there was no relation between the two bodies.