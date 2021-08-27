Des Plaines District 62 to host vaccine clinics

Des Plaines School District 62 is again partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 12 or older.

Anyone is welcome.

The clinics will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. each day:

• Aug. 30 at Chippewa Middle School, 128 N. 8th Ave.

• Sept. 1 at Algonquin Middle School, 767 E. Algonquin Road.

To schedule an appointment at Chippewa, call (847) 824-1503. To schedule an appointment at Algonquin, call (847) 824-1205.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone 12 or older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for those 18 and older.