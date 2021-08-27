D70 school board vacancy

Libertyville Elementary District 70 is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the board due to the resignation of Maura Kennedy. The appointed person will complete her term, which ends in April 2023. The new member is expected to be appointed in time for the Sept. 27 meeting. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, a registered voter and resident of Illinois and District 70 for at least a year. Applications and letters of interest can be mailed or dropped off at the District 70 office, 1381 W. Lake St., Libertyville or mailed to rbourgeois@d70schools.org. The deadline is 4 p.m. Sept. 10. Visit https://www.d70schools.org/ for an application or call (847) 362-9695.