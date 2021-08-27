COVID-19 update: 4,942 new cases, 14 more deaths, 2,240 COVID-19 patients in hospitals

New cases of COVID-19 reached 4,942 Friday, the highest since January, with 14 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,240 COVID-19 patients Thursday night.

On Thursday, 25,307 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 24,056.

The federal government has delivered 16,146,505 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 13,914,213 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,742,814 people have been fully vaccinated, 52.9% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 5.2% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,508,005 and 23,889 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 110,833 virus tests in the last 24 hours.