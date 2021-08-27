Aurora police find two dead in apparent murder-suicide

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide on Aurora's west side Friday afternoon.

Aurora police said the bodies were discovered after 12:30 p.m. at a home on the 2100 block of Kensington Place by members of the police department's Special Response Team.

Police asked neighbors to remain in their homes while officers were on the scene.

Detectives determined the case was an apparent murder-suicide, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video or photos from home security systems should call the police department at (630) 256-5500.