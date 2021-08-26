Pritzker reimposes statewide indoor mask mandate

Mask requirement signs will be reappearing at many stores, fitness centers, movie theaters and other public indoor venues following Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement today that he is reimposing the mask mandate to quell the growing COVID-19 caseload. Associated Press File Photo/July 19

Less than three months after declaring the state fully reopened, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered a return to mask wearing indoors to counter two months of surging COVID-19 cases caused by the proliferation of the highly contagious delta variant.

The mandate begins Monday.

"The delta variant's rapid spread in communities with low vaccination rates is increasingly causing concern for a our hospital capacity in areas across Illinois," Pritzker said. "Our current vaccination rate is not enough to blunt the ferocity of the delta variant hospitalization surges in some areas."

The governor also mandated vaccinations for all school and higher education employees as well as college students and health care workers in an effort to quell the state's COVID-19 caseload.

"We are committed to helping our locals negotiate the terms and implementation of the vaccine mandate and other safety policies in school districts, colleges, and universities statewide," Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery and Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin said in a joint statement following the governor's announcement. "Collaborative discussions between our unions and employers are critically necessary to ensure that our members' concerns are addressed and that they have a voice in how safety policies are applied."

The governor already had mandated the vaccine for certain state employees based on their job settings.

Many hospital systems, local governments and some private companies in Illinois have also required employees to get the vaccine. The Pfizer/BioNTech version received full FDA approval on Monday.

Pritzker had warned earlier in the week increased mitigation measures might be necessary as case counts continued to climb statewide.

The state is averaging more than 3,500 new cases a day this week, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

The last time the state was averaging so many cases was in January, but the seven-day case positivity rate then was at 4%.

Today, the state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 5.1%, suggesting there are more infections that haven't been diagnosed because not as many tests are being conducted as in January, health officials said.

Chicago and suburban Cook County public health officials had already reimposed indoor mask mandates in recent days, following climbing case rates.

Pritzker said he was hoping local governments elsewhere would take the lead on increased mitigations when necessary, but that hasn't happened despite many areas of the state seeing a shortage of intensive care bed availability in hospitals because of the flood of COVID-19 cases.

The mandate requires masks at retail shops, fitness centers, movie theaters, restaurants, sporting events and other public spaces and common areas. Masks were already required statewide inside schools, congregate living settings, health care facilities and public transit.