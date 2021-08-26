New contract means new garbage containers in Elk Grove Village

Groot garbage trucks will soon be coming to Elk Grove Village, after the village board inked an eight-year deal with the waste hauler to collect refuse and recycling from residential properties. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2015

Elk Grove Village's new eight-year solid waste and recycling contract with Groot Recycling & Waste Services will mean new waste and recycling carts for all single-family homes and townhouses.

New 95-gallon waste carts and 65-gallon recycling carts will be delivered to residential customers in late October, but residents can choose 35-gallon containers instead by emailing elkgrove@groot.com by Sept. 10. Cart sizes won't affect the monthly rate, which will be $21.10 for single-family homes and $17 for townhouses.

The new contract freezes rates in years two, four, six and eight. The new deal also includes a 10% senior discount for those 65 and older who pay their bills directly to Groot, and free curbside electronic recycling by appointment for up to two items under 50 pounds per week.

The current contract with Waste Management expires at the end of October, and following a request for proposals process, village officials said they found Groot offered the lowest costs.