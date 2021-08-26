COVID-19 update: 2,184 hospitalized, 4,041 new cases, 59 more deaths

Citing a strain on medical resources throughout the state, a statewide indoor mask mandate was reimposed for Illinois starting Monday as well as vaccination requirements for school, college and health care employees. Associate Press File Photo/April 2020

After announcing the return of a statewide indoor masking mandate beginning Monday as hospitalizations from COVID-19 strain health care resources in many parts of the state, Illinois Department of Public Health officials today reported 2,184 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout the state.

Of those hospitalized, 489 are in intensive care beds, which IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said were at a premium in some parts of the state and growing more scarce by the day.

"The ICU beds have run out, particularly in southern Illinois and parts of central Illinois, where the vaccination rates are the lowest," she said at a press briefing today. "These hospitalizations are preventable and vaccination is our tool."

IDPH officials reported 27,031 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide as well.

That brings the total number of doses administered in Illinois to 13,888,906.

The state's public health agency is also reporting 59% of the vaccine-eligible population of residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 59 more COVID-19 deaths, the most announced in a single day since February.

Another 4,041 new cases were diagnosed, pushing the number of Illinois residents who have been infected by the virus past 1.5 million.

The death toll in Illinois from COVID-19 now stands at 23,875, while 1,503,063 residents have been infected.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the level of hospitalizations statewide from the virus were unsustainable without a mask mandate. And the lack of ICU beds is quickly becoming a statewide issue, not just in certain unvaccinated parts, he added.

"We are running out of time as we are running out of beds," he said at today's briefing.

Currently, just 30 of the 172 ICU beds in hospitals located in Lake and McHenry counties are available, or 17.4%, according to IDPH figures. In suburban Cook County, 120 of the 695 ICU beds are currently unoccupied, or 17.3%.

Less than 21% of the ICU beds in hospitals located in DuPage and Kane counties combined are currently available. IDPH is reporting just 72 of the 344 ICU beds are open in those counties.

Those ICU beds aren't just for COVID-19 patients, Ezike said, but "for anyone, whether it's appendicitis, a car crash, any kind of injury that would need that bed."

Additionally, the state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 5.4%. The rate allows health officials to track the level of new infections within a certain population. The rate is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.