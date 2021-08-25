 

Round Lake Beach resident wins $2 million in lottery

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/25/2021 10:42 AM

A Round Lake Beach resident who recently won a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket plans to spend a big part of the winnings on a college education, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the "Bankroll" instant ticket at a grocery store near Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

 

"Everything that day was going good and I figured, 'Why not pick up a ticket?'," the winner told lottery officials.

"I scratched the ticket when I got home and I freaked out," the winner added. "I actually splashed water on my face and even pinched myself to make sure I was awake."

The winner said their family is first-generation in the United States and that the importance of education has always been a top priority.

"I'll be paying for school -- my college tuition," said the winner, who is beginning classes next month and majoring in video game design. "I also plan to start college savings accounts for my siblings to help pay for their education."

The winner plans to put the remainder of the prize in savings and investment, and hopes to travel as well after finishing college, according to lottery officials.

