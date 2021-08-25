Fairfield/Monaville intersection closing in Lake Villa for roundabout construction
Updated 8/25/2021 10:42 AM
The intersection of Fairfield Road and Monaville Road in Lake Villa will close for about 90 days beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, to build a single-lane roundabout that will replace a four-way stop intersection.
Work will extend about 500 feet in all directions. The project also includes making a cul-de-sac on Old Monaville Road to disconnect from Monaville Road.
A detour route travels on Cedar Lake Road to Route 132/Grand Avenue to Route 59 to Wilson Road to Rollins Road.
For more information on the project, visit https://www.lakecountyil.gov/3686/Fairfield-Rd.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.