Fairfield/Monaville intersection closing in Lake Villa for roundabout construction

The intersection of Fairfield Road and Monaville Road in Lake Villa will close for about 90 days beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, to build a single-lane roundabout that will replace a four-way stop intersection.

Work will extend about 500 feet in all directions. The project also includes making a cul-de-sac on Old Monaville Road to disconnect from Monaville Road.

A detour route travels on Cedar Lake Road to Route 132/Grand Avenue to Route 59 to Wilson Road to Rollins Road.

For more information on the project, visit https://www.lakecountyil.gov/3686/Fairfield-Rd.