COVID-19 update: 28,624 more shots, 4,451 new cases, 40 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 4,451 Wednesday, above the seven-day average of 3,534, with 40 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Tuesday, 28,624 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 24,196.

The federal government has delivered 16,000,255 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 13,861,875 shots have been administered.

So far, 12,741,080 people have been fully vaccinated, 52.7% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,197 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 5.1% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,499,022 and 23,816 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 78,206 virus tests in the last 24 hours.