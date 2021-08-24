Sept. 14 meeting to discuss rebuilding East State Street in Geneva

Geneva will host an open house about the upcoming East State Street reconstruction.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the public works department, 1800 South St. Attendees must wear a face mask.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning to start the project in the spring. It will rebuild State (Route 38) from Kirk Road to the Fox River. The street will be widened and get a center turn lane.

Geneva will move and upgrade underground electric and water utilities as part of the construction.

The project is expected to be substantially finished in 2024, according to city officials.

The plan is about 17 years in the making. The design work was mostly finished by 2012, but lining up the money, buying land and acquiring easements delayed the work.

A 2019 report estimated it would cost $16.1 million for construction and $3 million for land and easements. Federal and state money will cover much of the cost. But Geneva will pay about $3.7 million, according to that report.

The project will fill gaps in sidewalks and add a left-turn lane at East Side Drive and a right-turn lane for southbound Bennett Street (Route 25).

An 8-inch storm sewer line will be replaced with one that is at least 4 inches bigger.

People who cannot attend the meeting may send comments to city engineer Brian Schiber at bschiber@geneva.il.us or call (630) 232-1501.