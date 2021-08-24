Pritzker warns of 'significantly greater mitigations' as COVID-19 patients increase

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he might have to impose "siginificantly greater mitigations" throughout the state as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase and a dearth of intensive care beds begins to mount. Chicago Sun-Times/April 2020

With more than 500 COVID-19 patients in intensive care throughout Illinois for the first time since April, Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned of imposing "significantly greater mitigations" if the rise in hospitalizations continues.

Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 525 of the 2,161 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout the state are in ICU beds.

Also, of the state's 11 health regions, less than 20% of ICU beds in six of those regions are available. That includes Chicago, suburban Cook County as well as Lake and McHenry counties. But in far southern Region 5, which contains 20 counties, just 4% of the region's ICU beds are currently empty, according to IDPH records.

Pritzker warned that hospital beds in Kentucky, which borders Region 5, are running out, which could put a strain on hospitals in southern Illinois.

"If hospitals continue to fill, if that happens, we're going to have to impose significantly greater mitigations," Pritzker said at an event in Chicago today. "Those are things on the menu that we don't want to go back to."

IDPH figures released today also show hospitals throughout the state are now averaging in-house treatment of more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients a day, the most since late May. However, the growth in patients shows early signs of leveling off.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 19,934 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have made it into the arms of Illinois residents and workers.

So far, 13,833,251 doses have been administered statewide, fully vaccinating 58.8% of the eligible population of those residents who are 12 and older, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.

Officials also reported 75.9% of that population has received at least one vaccine dose.

Vaccine providers are averaging 23,821 inoculations a day over the past week, IDPH records show.

IDPH officials also reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as diagnosing 2,989 new cases of the virus.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 23,776, while 1,494,571 Illinois residents who have now been infected.

The state's current seven-day case positivity rate is at 5%, down from 5.4% a week ago.

The case positivity figure is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests and allows health officials to track the level of infection within a certain population.

A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.