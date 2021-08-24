Police: Glenview man abandoned vehicle on train tracks after it got stuck

Des Plaines police say they have arrested a Glenview man who tried to drive across train tracks on Touhy Avenue early this morning with gates down and got his vehicle stuck.

Police said Grofo Sarov, 30, abandoned the vehicle on the tracks just before it was struck by an oncoming freight train shortly after 4 a.m.

Police located Sarov near the crash site and took him into custody. He was transported to a nearby hospital for "alcohol intoxication," police said.

The keys to the 2008 Toyota Highlander that was struck by the train were found on Sarov, police said.

Sarov is due in court Sept. 29, police said.

The eastbound lanes of Touhy Avenue were closed for nearly four hours as crews repaired crossing gates that were damaged when the train struck Sarov's vehicle.

All lanes were reopened by 8:30 a.m., police said.