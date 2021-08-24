Police: Glenview man abandoned SUV on tracks in front of oncoming train

Des Plaines police say they arrested a Glenview man early Tuesday after he abandoned his SUV when it got stuck as he tried to drive across a Touhy Avenue rail crossing with its gates down.

Grofo Sarov, 30, fled just before the vehicle was struck by an oncoming freight train shortly after 4 a.m., police said.

Officers located Sarov near the crash site and took him into custody, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for "alcohol intoxication," police said.

The keys to the 2008 Toyota Highlander that was struck by the train were found on Sarov, police added.

Sarov is charged with failure to notify damage of unattended vehicle and failure to give notice of an accident, police said. He is due in court Sept. 29.

The eastbound lanes of Touhy Avenue were closed for nearly four hours as crews repaired crossing gates that were damaged when the train struck Sarov's vehicle.

All lanes were reopened by 8:30 a.m., police said.