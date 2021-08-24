Pay raise for Mundelein's top administrator
Updated 8/24/2021 11:10 AM
After a year of service, Mundelein Village Administrator Eric Guenther has received a 5% pay raise.
The village board unanimously approved the pay bump Monday night.
Guenther, the village's former police chief, now will receive a base annual salary of $212,100, up from $202,000.
