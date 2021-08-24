'It's just so sad': DC Cook office building demolition begins

A window comes crashing down Tuesday as a backhoe tears out parts of the roof of the DC Cook office building in Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

A backhoe knocks down one of the cupolas atop the north wing of the DC Cook building as demolition begins Tuesday in Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Standing along the construction fence erected in front of the DC Cook office building on Grove Avenue in Elgin, Kerry Kelly watched as a backhoe casually knocked down one of the instantly recognizable cupolas along the north wing.

"Very upsetting," Kelly said Tuesday with the start of demolition on the 120-year-old building. "It's just so sad, such a tragic waste of energy, resources, and history taken down by this giant, evil backhoe."

Kelly and a group from the Northeast Neighborhood Association led an effort in the past few months to save the historic building. A few weeks ago, some members of the Elgin City Council proposed a more than $3.75 million letter of intent to purchase the Christian publishing company building and the 9-acre property. However, the city council voted 5-4 against the measure.

The building has been vacant since 1995.

David C Cook interim CEO Scott Miller said in a statement the company had tried to sell the property for years without success.

"Since 2006, we have sought to identify potential alternative uses for the campus that were agreeable to the surrounding neighborhood and were commercially viable," the statement read. "In 2017, after a break in the city's main water line caused extensive damage to the vacant office building, it became a health and safety issue for our workers and the neighborhood. At that time, we notified the city of Elgin and the North East Neighborhood Association (NENA) of the situation and made significant efforts to identify a viable adaptive reuse of the campus. However, it became clear that our only way forward was to initiate demolition of the office building."

Miller's statement said removing the building will "open a number of possibilities for use of the campus in a way that can enhance the surrounding community."