Edward-Elmhurst, Amita requiring COVID-19 employee vaccinations

Edward-Elmhurst Health respiratory therapist Andy Dhanoa, right, gets the first COVID-19 vaccination at Edward Hospital in Naperville in December when the vaccine was first made available to health care workers. Now the medical group is requiring all staff to be fully vaccinated. John Starks | Staff Photographer, December 2020

Two more suburban hospital systems are requiring workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Edward-Elmhurst Health and Amita Health are mandating the vaccine for all employees, volunteers and contractors, both medical groups announced today. Edward-Elmhurst staff must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 25, while Amita staff must be immunized by Nov. 12.

Certain religious and medical dispensations will be allowed, officials at both medical groups said.

"We recognize that not everyone will agree with this decision," said Mary Lou Mastro, Edward-Elmhurst's CEO. "The ethical framework under which we operate, however, means that it is our responsibility to do good, and an individual's right to autonomy ends when that person's actions may harm others."

The two hospital groups join Advocate Aurora, Loyola Medicine, University of Chicago Medicine, University of Illinois Health, Cook County Health and Rush Health among medical systems in the region requiring the vaccine for employees, volunteers and contractors.

Amita operates 19 hospitals throughout Illinois with more than 30,000 employees. Edward-Elmhurst operates three hospitals in the DuPage County area with more than 8,500 practitioners, support staff and volunteers.

"The health and safety of all is our first and foremost priority and our medical experts agree -- vaccination is our best way out of this pandemic," said Keith Parrott, Amita president and CEO. "These vaccines have proven to be very effective in lessening illness in breakthrough cases. Only by vaccinating will we stop this virus from circulating and mutating."

Edward-Elmhurst officials said the move was made to require vaccinations after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval Monday to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The news release added that "those who receive the COVID-19 vaccination are less likely to suffer from severe disease, long-term health consequences of infection and even death."

Edward-Elmhurst officials said more than 71% of staff is fully vaccinated. Amita officials said 70% of staff is fully vaccinated.