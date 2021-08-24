Des Plaines man picks up new drug and weapons charges

A Des Plaines man whose pending cases include weapons and drug charges was ordered held without bail Tuesday after allegations he violated the terms of his bond.

Jesus Murillo, 32, faces new charges including being an armed habitual criminal and possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. If convicted, he could face from six to 30 years in prison. Probation is not an option.

Members of the Illinois State Police North Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant Monday at a home on the 500 block of West Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Kristina Modesto.

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol and a black bag that contained 49.1 grams of methamphetamine along with Murillo's identification, Modesto said.

Murillo's pending 2020 charges include aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon out of Maywood's fourth municipal district courthouse and being an habitual criminal and the manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine out of Rolling Meadows' third municipal district.

His background includes a 2010 armed robbery conviction for which he was sentenced to 12 years in prison and a 2008 conviction for mob action for which he received probation.

Murillo's case was transferred to Skokie. He next appears there on Aug. 30.