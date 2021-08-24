Cicero woman charged with aggravated DUI in fatal Elmhurst crash

A Cicero woman has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and causing a crash that killed someone early Saturday in Elmhurst.

Alibet Mendoza, 33, of the 1500 block of South Austin Boulevard, is being held in the DuPage County jail on $500,000 bail. If she posts $50,000 bond and is released, she will have to wear an alcohol monitor.

The crash happened at 1:53 a.m. at Van Auken and North End avenues, according to DuPage County court records.

The name of the victim was not included in charging documents and was not immediately available from the state's attorney's office. Elmhurst police declined to say who it was, or any other details about the crash.

Mendoza, who was driving a Chevrolet Traverse, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol -- causing death; aggravated driving under the influence of drugs -- causing death; aggravated driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs -- causing death; aggravated driving under the influence of unspecified intoxicants -- causing death; possession of a controlled substance; possession of cannabis by a driver; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The charges say she had 1.01 grams of cannabis wax in her purse and that she also possessed eight pills that contained hydrocodone, a narcotic pain reliever.