Suspect charged in St. Charles mugging

Daily Herald correspondent

A 31-year-old man from Houston was charged with felony armed robbery after a mugging Sunday in St. Charles.

About midnight, officers responded to the 0-99 Block of North Third Street for report of an armed robbery.

The victim told police a man approached him, displayed a knife and held it to his leg. The mugger then took the necklace from the victim's neck, giving the victim a small leg cut in the process, a police department news release said.

The thief was described as a black man about 6 feet, 3 inches tall who was wearing cowboy boots, blue jeans with white shorts underneath, and no shirt. He was driven from the scene in a white SUV, which the Kane County sheriff's office located at 4 a.m.

Authorities later located Amos L. Hollie and obtained a warrant to search where he had been staying. Police said they recovered the evidence in the robbery.