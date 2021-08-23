COVID-19 update: 67,495 more shots, 9,213 new cases, 44 additional deaths

Nurse Rachel Gilio cares for a patient with COVID-19 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Courtesy of Edward Hospital

New cases of COVID-19 reached 9,213 over the weekend with 44 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The state recorded 4,203 new infections on Saturday, 2,007 on Sunday and 3,003 on Monday.

From Friday through Sunday, 67,495 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 23,635.

The federal government has delivered 15,902,195 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 13,813,317 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,696,960 people have been fully vaccinated, nearly 52.6% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,064 COVID-19 patients Sunday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 5.1% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,491,582 and 23,761 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 71,247 virus tests in the last 72 hours.

The IDPH does not update its COVID-19 data on the weekend.