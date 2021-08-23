Cook County property tax bills in the mail this week

The latest Cook County property tax bills will be due Oct. 1. courtesy of rep. stephanie kifowit, 2020

Cook County property owners should be receiving the second installment of their annual property tax bills in the mail this week.

The bills are due Oct. 1, after the Cook County Board voted last year to shift the payment periods by two months because of COVID-19. Normally, the second installment payment is due Aug. 1.

According to county Treasurer Maria Pappas, local Cook County governments combined will collect more than $16.1 billion in property taxes this year, a 3.4% increase over the previous year.

Property owners can pay their bills online through the treasurer's website, cookcountytreasurer.com. They can also search their property records to determine if they are owed any refunds or allowed any exemptions that may reduce their future property tax bills.

Property owners are charged a 1.5% fee every month they are late.