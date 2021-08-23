Carpentersville man guilty of aggravated sexual abuse of minor
Updated 8/23/2021 11:35 AM
A Carpentersville man was found guilty Thursday of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Jose Rodriguez-Delgado, 41, of the 0-100 block of Ash Street, had a bench trial before Kane County Judge John Barsanti.
Between January 2015 and December 2019, Rodriguez-Delgado sexually abused the victim, who he knew. The victim was younger than 15, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.
Rodriguez-Delgado remains free on bond until his sentencing hearing on Oct. 8.
He will have to register for life as a sex offender.
