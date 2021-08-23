'American Idol' opens virtual auditions for Illinois singers Wednesday

19th season finalist Grace Kinstler will be on hand Wednesday during live virtual auditions for the next season. Courtesy of ABC

If your goal is to be the next "American Idol," Wednesday is your chance get the ball rolling when the musical competition show hosts Illinois auditions for its 20th season.

Hopefuls can get involved one of two ways: Submit an audition video or apply for a slot to sing live for producers with real-time feedback via a special Zoom channel.

Lakewood native Grace Kinstler, who made it to the final three in the show's last season, will be on hand in the online "waiting room" to talk with those auditioning live about the process, offer advice and give encouragement.

Submit your video or secure your audition time at americanidol.com/auditions.