One killed, two injured in I-88 crash in Oak Brook

One person was killed and two injured late Saturday night in a rollover two-vehicle crash along Interstate 88 in Oak Brook, authorities said.

According to the Oak Brook Fire Department, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene of the crash involving a car and box truck on eastbound I-88 at about 11:48 p.m. Saturday.

They arrived to find the car in a ditch with its roof sheared off, officials said. The vehicle's only occupant was declared dead on the scene from apparent traumatic injuries, according to the fire department.

Two of the truck's four occupants were taken to Elmhurst Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, authorities said. The other two declined treatment.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash, authorities said.