 

Naperville woman charged with stabbing fellow passenger in moving vehicle

Updated 8/22/2021 5:01 PM

A Naperville woman faces charges alleging she stabbed another woman in the abdomen during an argument that broke out Saturday as they traveled in a vehicle together down Interstate 94 in northern Lake County.

Kayln A. Stewart, 24, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery, both felonies, stemming from the altercation, Illinois State Police said Sunday.

 

According to state police, the altercation occurred at about 6:24 p.m. as Stewart and a Clarendon Hills woman were traveling in the same vehicle on eastbound I-94 near Old Mill Creek.

Police said Stewart stabbed the victim, also 24, when an argument turned physical. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Stewart also was taken to a hospital, then later released and taken to the Lake County jail to await a bond hearing, police said.

