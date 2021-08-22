Aurora man, 27, killed in Naperville motorcycle crash

A 27-year-old Aurora man was killed Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding crashed while speeding across railroad tracks in Naperville, police said Sunday.

According to Naperville police, Jaelen Morain was one of two riders aboard the 2005 Yamaha motorcycle as it traveled east on Hafenrichter Road at a high rate of speed at about 5:46 p.m. Saturday.

The motorcycle crossed over the train tracks, where it lost control and left the roadway on the east side of Hafenrichter, throwing both riders, police said.

Morain was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second rider was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. Authorities did not indicate whether they believe Morain or the second person was driving.

Traffic crash reconstruction specialists from the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit responded to the scene to investigate, and Hafenrichter Road between 91st Street and Union Mill Drive was closed until about 11:45 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the police department's Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477