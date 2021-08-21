Suburban Skyview: Overlooking the Fort Sheridan Cemetery

Bonnie Duresa of Barrington Hills visits the grave of her husband Robert Duresa, with friend Debbie Brennan, at Fort Sheridan Cemetery. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

The contrast of white headstones against a backdrop of beautifully manicured grass at Fort Sheridan Cemetery makes for a perfectly eye-catching drone photo.

The cemetery sits on the north end of Lake County's Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve between Lake Forest and Highwood.

Fort Sheridan was established in 1887, and the cemetery was founded two years later. Fort Sheridan closed in 1993, and the Army at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin owns and operates the cemetery.

In 1995, the 259 acres were transferred to the Lake County Forest Preserve District for open space, recreation and land preservation. As part of the agreement, the district accepted maintenance of the cemetery.

More than 2,000 servicemen and women from the Civil War, Philippine-American War, World War I and II, Korean and Vietnam wars are buried there.

Fort Sheridan Cemetery is open sunrise to sunset. For information on burial eligibility or other questions, visit www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/FtSheridan.asp.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.