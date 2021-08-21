Naperville teachers union to rally Sunday ahead of next mediation session

Naperville Unit District 203's teachers union members plan to rally Sunday ahead of the next mediation session with the school board on Monday. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Members and supporters of the Naperville Unit Education Association plan to hold a rally at 6 p.m. Sunday at Naperville High School ahead of the teachers union's next meditation session with the Naperville Unit District 203 school board at 8 a.m. Monday.

Sunday's rally will be held in the high school's parking lot on Mill Street near the tennis courts.

Union members also will hold a walk-in ahead at their respective buildings at 7:15 a.m. Monday, just before the start of the morning mediation session.