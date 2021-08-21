 

Naperville teachers union to rally Sunday ahead of next mediation session

  • Naperville Unit District 203's teachers union members plan to rally Sunday ahead of the next mediation session with the school board on Monday.

Daily Herald report
Updated 8/21/2021 3:04 PM

Members and supporters of the Naperville Unit Education Association plan to hold a rally at 6 p.m. Sunday at Naperville High School ahead of the teachers union's next meditation session with the Naperville Unit District 203 school board at 8 a.m. Monday.

Sunday's rally will be held in the high school's parking lot on Mill Street near the tennis courts.

 

Union members also will hold a walk-in ahead at their respective buildings at 7:15 a.m. Monday, just before the start of the morning mediation session.

