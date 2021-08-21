Naperville teachers union to rally Sunday ahead of next mediation session
Updated 8/21/2021 3:04 PM
Members and supporters of the Naperville Unit Education Association plan to hold a rally at 6 p.m. Sunday at Naperville High School ahead of the teachers union's next meditation session with the Naperville Unit District 203 school board at 8 a.m. Monday.
Sunday's rally will be held in the high school's parking lot on Mill Street near the tennis courts.
Union members also will hold a walk-in ahead at their respective buildings at 7:15 a.m. Monday, just before the start of the morning mediation session.
