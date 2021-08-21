Lake County sheriff investigating Wadsworth gas station shooting

The Lake County sheriff's office is investigating an early Saturday shooting at a gas station in the 41800 block of North Route 41 in Wadsworth.

At about 4:10 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a gas station in the 41800 block of North Route 41, where they found numerous shell casings.

A preliminary investigation shows two vehicles drove into the parking lot and the occupants exchanged gunfire, police said.

Both vehicles then fled from the scene. One of the vehicles was found unoccupied nearby on Route 41. A police dog team tracked scent from the vehicle, ending a short distance away where those who fled are believed to have been picked up by another vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported at the scene, but two uninvolved vehicles were struck by gunfire, police said.

The investigating is ongoing.