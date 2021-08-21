Geneva preschool partially shut down due to COVID-19 cases, NBC 5 reports

A Geneva preschool has shut down parts of its facility due to eight positive COVID-19 cases involving staff members and children, according to an NBC 5 Chicago report.

Kensington School, at 1776 W. State St., closed extra classrooms and several families have been advised to quarantine their children, admissions director Patty Sherman told NBC 5.

"This is a time for early childhood facilities to be more vigilant as we see where the pandemic takes us," she said.

Sherman said she has not heard of any serious illnesses at the Geneva location, and that the spread appears to have been contained.

