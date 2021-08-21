Geneva preschool partially shut down due to COVID-19 cases, NBC 5 reports
Updated 8/21/2021 12:32 PM
A Geneva preschool has shut down parts of its facility due to eight positive COVID-19 cases involving staff members and children, according to an NBC 5 Chicago report.
Kensington School, at 1776 W. State St., closed extra classrooms and several families have been advised to quarantine their children, admissions director Patty Sherman told NBC 5.
"This is a time for early childhood facilities to be more vigilant as we see where the pandemic takes us," she said.
Sherman said she has not heard of any serious illnesses at the Geneva location, and that the spread appears to have been contained.
For the full story, visit nbcchicago.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.