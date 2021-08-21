Former Lake County correctional officer faces custodial sexual misconduct charges

A former Lake County sheriff's correctional officer faces sexual misconduct charges after a nearly nine-month investigation, authorities said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office of Professional Standards started an investigation in December of 2020 after learning Elizabeth Blomstrand, 40, of the 100 block of Knob Hill Lane in Gurnee, possibly had been involved in rule or policy violations.

At that time, another correctional officer who went to relieve Blomstrand for the evening found an inmate out of his jail cell, well after all inmates should have been in their cells sleeping. This raised concerns and the relief officer notified his supervisor.

Sheriff John Idleburg authorized a formal internal investigation and Blomstrand was placed on administrative leave. She resigned on Dec. 29, 2020.

Investigators interviewed correctional officers and inmates, reviewed video surveillance and inmate telephone calls, which showed Blomstrand had engaged in sexual contact with an inmate at least two times in December of 2020.

Blomstrand is charged with two felony counts of custodial sexual misconduct and two felony counts of official misconduct.

A Lake County Judge set Blomstrand's bond at $50,000. Blomstrand is being held at the McHenry County Jail due to her previous employment in Lake County.