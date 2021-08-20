Police across the suburbs hit doughnut shops for Special Olympics
The name has changed, but the goal was still the same Friday throughout the suburbs -- raise money for Special Olympics.
"Coffee For Champions," formerly known as "Cop On A Rooftop," had police out in force at area Dunkin' locations and more than 300 statewide, waving to cars, holding signs, collecting cash and, for the first time, taking credit card donations.
The fundraiser benefits Special Olympics through the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, which sees approximately 3,000 officers carry the Flame of Hope nearly 1,500 miles, running through thousands of Illinois communities via 23 legs to its final destination at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games in Normal.
Elgin had about 30 officers, some perched on SWAT vehicles in lieu of the traditional building rooftop, scheduled in shifts Friday at the Dunkin' at Clock Tower Plaza, said officer Brian Powell, one of the two organizers of Elgin's effort.
The Dunkin' event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but the department still managed to raise more than $14,000 through other fundraisers for the games. They raised about $3,000 during the last "Cop On A Rooftop" in 2019. "Our goal is to beat our total every year," Powell said.
In Lake Zurich, about 15 officers worked the area around the Dunkin' at 485 S. Rand Road. Some took turns donning an inflatable doughnut to entertain passersby.
"Our people love to come out and do this," said Lake Zurich Police officer Denise Bradstreet. "People that are working, people that aren't working came out to help. People really like to volunteer for this."
Arlington Heights police were at multiple locations, including four members of the department at the Dunkin' at 2106 S. Arlington Heights Road. They were joined by a special guest -- Special Olympian Keith Coppel, wearing a gold medal he had earned in a past Summer Games.
Elgin's Powell said he's had a chance to attend the Special Olympics on behalf of the department.
"It's a pretty rewarding experience to see where the dollars go and see these athletes who really deserve it," he said.
• Photographers John Starks and Paul Valade contributed to this report.