Police across the suburbs hit doughnut shops for Special Olympics

Lake Zurich Police officer Denise Bradstreet talks to a supporter of the "Coffee For Champions" event Friday at the Lake Zurich Dunkin'. Officers were collecting donations for Special Olympics. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Elgin Police Explorer Guadalupe Baeza collects a donation from a driver during the "Coffee for Champions" Special Olympics fundraiser Friday at the Clock Tower Plaza Dunkin' in Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Elgin Police officer Craig Arnold collects a donation from a driver during Friday's "Coffee for Champions" fundraiser at the Dunkin' at Clock Tower Plaza in Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

The name has changed, but the goal was still the same Friday throughout the suburbs -- raise money for Special Olympics.

"Coffee For Champions," formerly known as "Cop On A Rooftop," had police out in force at area Dunkin' locations and more than 300 statewide, waving to cars, holding signs, collecting cash and, for the first time, taking credit card donations.

Lake Zurich police department's records clerk Marcy Buffo, left, and Deputy Chief Dave Anderson try to draw in supporters for the Law Enforcement Torch Run "Coffee for Champions" Friday at the Dunkin' on Rand Road. - Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

The fundraiser benefits Special Olympics through the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, which sees approximately 3,000 officers carry the Flame of Hope nearly 1,500 miles, running through thousands of Illinois communities via 23 legs to its final destination at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games in Normal.

Elgin Police officers Brian Powell and Hannah Rodriguez wave from atop a SWAT vehicle during the "Coffee for Champions" Special Olympics fundraiser at the Clock Tower Plaza Dunkin' in Elgin on Friday. - Rick West | Staff Photographer

Elgin had about 30 officers, some perched on SWAT vehicles in lieu of the traditional building rooftop, scheduled in shifts Friday at the Dunkin' at Clock Tower Plaza, said officer Brian Powell, one of the two organizers of Elgin's effort.

The Dunkin' event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but the department still managed to raise more than $14,000 through other fundraisers for the games. They raised about $3,000 during the last "Cop On A Rooftop" in 2019. "Our goal is to beat our total every year," Powell said.

Special Olympian Keith K.C. Coppel, 33, takes a donation for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics at Friday's "Coffee for Champions" fundraiser at Dunkin' on South Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights. With him are Arlington Heights Crime Prevention Officer Alexandra Ovington and Det. Chris Tatman. - John Starks | Staff Photographer

In Lake Zurich, about 15 officers worked the area around the Dunkin' at 485 S. Rand Road. Some took turns donning an inflatable doughnut to entertain passersby.

"Our people love to come out and do this," said Lake Zurich Police officer Denise Bradstreet. "People that are working, people that aren't working came out to help. People really like to volunteer for this."

Arlington Heights police were at multiple locations, including four members of the department at the Dunkin' at 2106 S. Arlington Heights Road. They were joined by a special guest -- Special Olympian Keith Coppel, wearing a gold medal he had earned in a past Summer Games.

Special Olympian Keith K.C. Coppel, 33, hands out a coupon for a free doughnut during the "Coffee for Champions" event Friday at Dunkin' on South Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights. With him is Arlington Heights Patrol Officer Steven Dinov. - John Starks | Staff Photographer

Elgin's Powell said he's had a chance to attend the Special Olympics on behalf of the department.

"It's a pretty rewarding experience to see where the dollars go and see these athletes who really deserve it," he said.

• Photographers John Starks and Paul Valade contributed to this report.