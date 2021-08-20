Overall crime in Elgin down; DUI, gunfire up in 2021

A review of Elgin's crime stats through July shows a noticeable drop in the most serious crimes so far in 2021 but an uptick in driving under the influence and weapons law violations.

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley reviewed the stats during her most recent Lalley in the Valley radio show this week.

The numbers show 5,143 total offenses so far in 2021. That's down 6% compared to last year at this same time when the city logged 5,496 offenses. The drop includes 410 fewer offenses in the most serious categories. Assaults and simple assaults that don't involve weapons or major injuries are down. Burglaries, kidnappings, larceny and theft are all down over the last five years.

Also in the positive column, the spike in financial crimes -- such as fraud and identity theft -- that started the year has since leveled off to normal levels, she said.

In contrast, aggravated assaults have shown an increase in the city over the last three years. Lalley said that's directly tied to the use of weapons in the city.

Elgin police logged 38 total gunfire incidents in the city this year. There have been six gunshot victims tied to that gunfire. The police have closed eight of those cases, with six total arrests and the seizure of 49 firearms.

There have also been 74 more driving under the influence incidents (287 total) in Elgin so far this year compared to last year.

"Those are proactive measures taken by officers if they see a vehicle on the road or are given information," Lalley said. "So sometimes you see those spikes and it's attributable to proactive activity by the officers."

Elgin's crime stats, including information about specific neighborhoods, are available through its transparency website.