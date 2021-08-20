New Des Plaines park board member takes office
Updated 8/20/2021 1:20 PM
Eli Williams has been sworn in as the newest member of the Des Plaines Park District board.
Williams was appointed to fill a vacancy. He recited his oath of office and formally joined the panel on Tuesday.
The vacancy was created when longtime Commissioner Bill Yates died in March.
Williams will serve until the 2023 consolidated local election. He can run for office at that time.
