Mask mandate reimposed in suburban Cook County

Suburban Cook County health officials are reimposing an indoor mask mandate for all public settings beginning on Monday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, March 8

Masks will once again be required at all indoor public settings in suburban Cook County starting Monday.q

Officials at the Cook County Department of Public Health issued the directive today.

"We are in a dangerous period, with the delta variant surging, during which we must return to previous remediation measures," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, co-lead and senior medical officer at the agency that guides public health decisions in the suburban portion of the county. "We have no choice but to mandate that people wear masks indoors to help contain this spread of the virus."

The edict applies to any gathering spaces in the county where the public is allowed inside, including movie theaters, restaurants, grocery stores, fitness centers and retail establishments.

A similar mask mandate went into effect today in Chicago.

Unlike Cook County, other suburban and many other downstate county health departments don't have the power to impose mask requirements.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would not reimpose such a mask mandate statewide, unless "the science" guided him to do so.

"I encourage other local governments ... to also take proactive steps and we will look at the state level, whether that's an appropriate thing at some moment," he said at an event today in Springfield.

Suburban Cook County is averaging 460 new COVID-19 cases a day over the past week, according to the most recent figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health.