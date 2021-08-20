Long Grove OKs new bike/pedestrian path on Robert Parker Coffin Road

Long Grove officials have approved a contract to build a multiuse bike and pedestrian pathway along Robert Parker Coffin Road between Old McHenry Road and Route 83. The project will include the installation of a street-level crosswalk at the intersection of Robert Parker Coffin and Route 83 at Sunset Grove. The $185,000 contract is funded by the village and supported by a matching grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Construction is to begin this month and expected to be completed by early fall, weather permitting.