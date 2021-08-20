Gages Lake man charged with stealing from donation box at monastery

A Gages Lake man who police say is a repeat church burglar was charged with felony burglary after authorities say he stole from a donation box inside New Gracanica Serbian Monastery in Third Lake on Thursday.

David Uzelac, 27, of the 33600 block of North Evergreen Drive, remains behind bars pending his initial bond hearing, Lake County sheriff's police officials said in a news release Friday.

In that release, Lt. Christopher Covelli said sheriff's detectives were conducting surveillance at a possible drug dealing site near the monastery at 35249 West Grant Ave., when they noticed Uzelac quickly walk in and out of the building.

Sheriff's detectives became aware Uzelac was not allowed at the monastery, due to previous burglaries he committed there.

While sheriff's detectives followed Uzelac, the sheriff's patrol deputies met with monastery officials and determined Uzelac had taken money from a donation box inside the building, according to the release.

The officers arrested Uzelac near Georgetown Lane and Williamsburg Drive in Waukegan, according to the release.

Uzelac is charged with felony burglary, felony violation of bail bond, felony theft, misdemeanor criminal trespass to a building and misdemeanor driving while license revoked.