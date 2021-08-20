Feder: 'A true news lion with heart' raises hopes at CBS 2

Now that Jennifer Lyons has been named president and general manager of WBBM-Channel 2, look for the CBS-owned station to green-light plans to launch a 4 p.m. Monday-through-Friday newscast.

The widely admired broadcast news executive who led WGN-Channel 9 to new heights and launched NewsNation in record time inherits a perennial also-ran in the ratings that appears poised for brighter days with Lyons and news director Jeff Harris.

Newsroom veterans hailed her appointment Thursday as a huge morale boost -- and a potential game-changer for the market.

"We're fired up to have a true news lion with heart lead us @cbschicago. Welcome aboard, @JenLyonsTV," tweeted CBS 2 news anchor Brad Edwards.

