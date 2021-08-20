 

Feder: 'A true news lion with heart' raises hopes at CBS 2

  • CBS 2 Chicago

    CBS 2 Chicago

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 8/20/2021 6:20 AM

Now that Jennifer Lyons has been named president and general manager of WBBM-Channel 2, look for the CBS-owned station to green-light plans to launch a 4 p.m. Monday-through-Friday newscast.

The widely admired broadcast news executive who led WGN-Channel 9 to new heights and launched NewsNation in record time inherits a perennial also-ran in the ratings that appears poised for brighter days with Lyons and news director Jeff Harris.

 

Newsroom veterans hailed her appointment Thursday as a huge morale boost -- and a potential game-changer for the market.

"We're fired up to have a true news lion with heart lead us @cbschicago. Welcome aboard, @JenLyonsTV," tweeted CBS 2 news anchor Brad Edwards.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 