District 211 spent less money last year because of hybrid, remote learning

The Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board on Thursday reviewed a proposed $274 million budget for the coming school year -- 5.5% higher than last year's actual spending. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer, 2015

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board members late Thursday were reviewing a proposed $274 million budget for the coming school year, which is 5.5% higher than last year's actual spending due in part to savings that occurred then because of hybrid and remote learning.

Adoption of a tentative budget was expected Thursday but had not yet occurred by the Daily Herald's press time.

Nevertheless, the board is scheduled to vote Sept. 23 on final approval of the budget, which anticipates $277.1 million in revenues and thus a $3.1 million surplus at the end of the year.

The budget projects the district will end the academic year with a fund balance of $147.7 million. District 211 aims to maintain a minimum 33.3% balance in its annual education and combined operating funds.

Though overall spending was down last year due to the pandemic, District 211 Chief Operating Officer Lauren Hummel said spending on specifically COVID-related costs is expected to go down during the year ahead.

"The district will be spending less this year on PPE, as we were able to purchase items last year which will carry us into the current school year," she said. "We also anticipate that we will spend less on certain technology-related items that were used during hybrid and remote learning, An example is a reduced cost for Zoom licensing agreements."

The new budget includes funding for a portion of capital improvement projects completed this summer as well as for others being scheduled for the summer of 2022.

The recent projects included renovation of some restrooms at both Palatine and Fremd high schools, paving improvements at Conant and Schaumburg high schools and replacement of carpeting at all the schools. The district also completed a number of health and life safety projects such as roof replacements, mechanical equipment replacements, and electrical panel and elevator improvements.

"Planning for summer 2022 projects includes completing renovations to the remainder of the restrooms at both Palatine and Fremd high schools, renovation to the cafeteria of Fremd High School, additional paving projects, roof replacements, and mandated health and life safety projects," Hummel said.

Capital outlay makes up 7.1% of total spending while personnel costs make up the largest portion -- 62.3% for salaries and 16.6% for benefits.

Revenues are budgeted 3.1% higher than last year's actual collection and include a 1.3% increase in property taxes.