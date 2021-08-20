COVID-19 update: 27,108 more shots, 18 more deaths, 4,904 new cases

State health officials today reported 27,108 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered throughout Illinois.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered statewide to 13,745,822, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Vaccine providers around Illinois are now averaging 33,564 doses administered each day over the past week, IDPH figures show.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 4,904 new cases of the disease diagnosed.

The state's death toll from the virus now stands at 23,717, while 1,482,369 infections have been reported by IDPH.

Illinois hospitals are treating 2,000 COVID-19 patients, according to IDPH records. It's the first time that many patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since early May. Of those currently hospitalized, 468 are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 5.3%. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results, which allows health officials to monitor the infection growth within a certain population. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

IDPH officials also noted more than 66,000 COVID-19 test results are being processed daily over the past week, the highest level since mid-May.