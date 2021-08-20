Authorities release sketch of Lake Michigan drowning victim

The Lake County sheriff's office has released a sketch of a woman whose body was pulled Sunday from Lake Michigan. They hope someone can help identify her.

The "Lake Michigan Jane Doe" was an Black woman aged 18 to 40. She was six or seven months pregnant, stood approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighed 150 to 170 pounds. She had brown eyes and black hair, likely pulled back into a bun. Her fingernails and toenails were manicured and painted white. She was wearing a pink summer dress.

Officials estimate the woman was in the water seven to 12 days.

Authorities said she could have entered the water anywhere from the northern Indiana shoreline to the northern Illinois shoreline.

Anyone with information should call Detective Lana LeMons at (847) 377-4148.

Detectives said they are confident there is no relation between the woman and a Wisconsin man whose body also was pulled from the lake Sunday. That man, Martin Mendoza, 49, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, drowned near the 63rd Street Harbor in Chicago on Aug. 8, authorities said.