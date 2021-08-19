Slain cop's mom says she died 'doing what she was called to do'

Ella French was 8 months old, wearing a "serious and solemn face," when Elizabeth French, who would take her in first as a foster child and later adopt her, met her.

"I knelt down because she was so small," the mother said in an interview at her home after her daughter, a Chicago police officer, was shot to death during a traffic stop in West Englewood.

"And I tell people I must have passed a test because, all of a sudden, this huge, gigantic smile appeared on her face. After that, I was in constant prayer that she would be able to stay with me."

Becoming Ella French's mother, she said, will always be one of the proudest moments of her life.

