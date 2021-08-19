Schneider hosting town hall Thursday in Wheeling

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield will meet with constituents Thursday in Wheeling to discuss issues facing Congress.

The "Congress on Your Corner" town gall discussion is planned for 6 p.m. at Heritage Park's performance pavilion, 201 Community Blvd.

It is one of four town hall events hosted this month by Schneider, who represents Illinois' 10th Congressional District. Constituents can RSVP online at schneider.house.gov/events.