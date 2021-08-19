Schneider hosting town hall Thursday in Wheeling
Updated 8/19/2021 8:40 AM
Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield will meet with constituents Thursday in Wheeling to discuss issues facing Congress.
The "Congress on Your Corner" town gall discussion is planned for 6 p.m. at Heritage Park's performance pavilion, 201 Community Blvd.
It is one of four town hall events hosted this month by Schneider, who represents Illinois' 10th Congressional District. Constituents can RSVP online at schneider.house.gov/events.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.