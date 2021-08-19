Rotary's GroveFest in Downers Grove is back
With the help of over 300 volunteers, the Rotary GroveFest held a special edition of the four-day event, which entered its eleventh year despite the COVID-19 hiatus last year.
Downtown Downers Grove was transformed in a playground of food, live entertainment and the sounds of Carolann Fioti, 12, screaming at the top of lungs with excitement as she rode her favorite ride, the Pharaoh's Fury.
On the west side of the event, near the concert stage that would later host headlining band 7th heaven, Alessandro Locascio cooked up burgers, flipping them so they wouldn't burn. Locascio said he and another cook would make about 200 burgers a day at the festival.
"It's hard to put together, but it's well worth it," said Keith Hoffman, said Rotary Club committee member. He expects that around 25,000 people will attend over the four-day event, which is organized by the Rotary Club of Downers Grove.
The event usually makes its mark in June but was pushed to August because of COVID-19. Hoffman wasn't sure if that would now be traditional, as it would discussed at a later meeting.