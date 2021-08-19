Feder: WGN leads the cheers as sports legend Jack Rosenberg gets his Way

The dedication of "Jack Rosenberg Way" at East Illinois Street and Cityfront Plaza Drive drew a gathering of family, friends and sports media personalities Wednesday to remember the beloved sports editor for WGN-Channel 9 and WGN 720-AM.

Jack "Rosey" Rosenberg, whose name was synonymous with WGN sports for more than 40 years, died in December at 94. WGN morning host Bob Sirott spearheaded the effort to honor him, and Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly sponsored the City Council resolution designating the honorary street naming just east of Tribune Tower, former home of WGN.

In his remarks at the dedication, Sirott quoted from a letter Rosenberg sent to colleagues when he retired from the Tribune Co. flagship stations in 1994.

"My 40-year career with WGN Radio and Television began as a mere flirtation -- after all, I was a newspaperman as a youth -- then love blossomed into a torrid romance," Rosenberg wrote. "The love affair has withstood the rest of time. In the meantime I shall treasure above all the friendships which seemingly have lasted forever and a day -- both within and away from the station.

"To borrow from a speech I wrote for a momentous occasion at Cooperstown in the long ago [the Hall of Fame induction of Jack Brickhouse], it is a blessing to have traveled the 90 feet from third to home -- and scored standing up."

Other speakers included Reilly, WGN Radio general manager Mary Sandberg Boyle, WGN sports director Dave Eanet, baseball broadcaster Steve Stone and WGN director of production Bob Vorwald. Among others on hand were sportscasters Chuck Swirsky and Tom Shaer and sports producer Bob Vasilopulos.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.