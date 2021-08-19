Elgin man who died at national park was likely killed by bear
Updated 8/19/2021 11:15 PM
ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- The chief medical examiner in North Carolina says an Elgin man visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park last year was likely killed by a bear, the National Park Service said Thursday.
A park service statement said the death of Patrick Madura, 43, of was the second bear-related fatality in the history of the park.
Park rangers said at the time that Madura's remains were found near Hazel Creek Trail after backpackers discovered an unoccupied tent and saw the remains "with a bear scavenging in the area" on Sept. 11. The bear was located by rangers and euthanized.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.